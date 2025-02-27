Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainbearunited statesGreat Bear, Delaware, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 652 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 778 x 1431 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel journal Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122118/travel-journal-facebook-story-templateView licenseGreat Bear, Delaware, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919276/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122116/travel-journal-poster-templateView licenseGreat War Chief, Navajos, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927842/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122115/travel-journal-blog-banner-templateView licenseRed Bird, Chippeway, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918691/image-face-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseWar Captain, Nambe, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918663/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseGrey Eagle, Apache, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918644/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSports fans community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJohn Grass, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927890/image-grass-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView licenseBig Snake, Winnebagoes, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927907/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license4th of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358567/4th-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWar Captain, Nambe, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919215/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986380/travel-journal-facebook-post-templateView licenseMan and Chief, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919360/image-art-cigarettes-manFree Image from public domain licenseUncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258940/uncle-sam-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseBig Razor, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919298/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseJohn Grass, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919316/image-grass-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258936/uncle-sam-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseMad Bear, Lower Yanktonas Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927932/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseWhite Swan, Lower Yanktonas Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918601/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254200/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseBig Elk, Ponca, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927758/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572187/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseChief Gall, Hunkpapa Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918723/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572175/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBig Bear, Missouria, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927809/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903409/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licenseJohn Yellow Flower, Ute, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918683/image-flower-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918863/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licenseBlack Eye, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927846/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican recession, economy finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847772/american-recession-economy-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseDeer Ham, Ioway, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919259/image-dog-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseUSA investment, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922079/usa-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseBig Elk, Ponca, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919221/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain license