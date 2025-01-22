Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawingnew yorkShoulders Square, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 670 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1662 x 2976 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseLeft Shoulder Arms, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183580/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseRight Shoulder Arms, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183541/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBest Company, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918833/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIn Review, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918715/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseCommon Time March, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918868/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHere, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918824/here-from-the-parasol-drills-series-n18-for-allen-ginter-cigarettes-brandsFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894860/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCadet, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918733/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWait for Escort, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918771/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseQuick Time March, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085144/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseOfficer of the Day, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918751/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseRecover Arms, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918394/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseFire, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918790/fire-from-the-parasol-drills-series-n18-for-allen-ginter-cigarettes-brandsFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEyes Left, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918839/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseTake Arms, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918756/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCarry Arms, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918799/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEyes Front, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183584/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseProperty's value Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822419/propertys-value-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRest on Arms, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918813/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959190/business-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOn Duty, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918698/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNot Engaged, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918727/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMask party Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117920/mask-party-instagram-story-templateView licenseUnder Inspection, from the Parasol Drills series (N18) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918761/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license