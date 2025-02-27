Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartcigarettesvintagepublic domainunited stateschickenMother Carey's Chicken, from the Birds of America series (N4) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 653 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 814 x 1495 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Flamingo illustration, remastered by rawpixel from Audubon's Bird of Americahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914520/png-1800s-19th-century-americaView licenseMother Carey's Chicken, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611343/image-ephemera-lithographs-1888Free Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrairie Chicken, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919729/prairie-chicken-from-the-game-birds-series-n40-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseJoin the military Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10795710/join-the-military-instagram-post-templateView licenseHummingbird, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920264/image-animal-bird-patternFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10638439/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseSong Sparrow, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920345/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11583286/vintage-hits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEagle, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183862/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622970/vintage-hits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMockingbird, from the Birds of America series (N4) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918991/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197620/wildlife-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseAlways Riding, Yampah Ute, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919081/image-animal-bird-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276310/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGrand Admiral, Austria, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940816/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11583273/vintage-hits-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLord High Admiral, Great Britain, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940763/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11583289/vintage-hits-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident's Flag, United States, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940770/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTropical sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711539/tropical-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeneral Admiral, Russia, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940622/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTropical vacation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103910/tropical-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAdmiral, Norway, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940817/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHummingbird poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552302/hummingbird-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAdmiral, United States, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940863/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePool party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11655115/pool-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCommodore's Pennant, Norway, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940608/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLouisiana Heron bird background, vintage animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692238/louisiana-heron-bird-background-vintage-animal-illustrationView licenseAdmiral, China, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940499/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLouisiana Heron bird background, vintage animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697531/louisiana-heron-bird-background-vintage-animal-illustrationView licenseAdmiral, Great Britain, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940728/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLouisiana Heron bird background, vintage animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695386/louisiana-heron-bird-background-vintage-animal-illustrationView licenseAdmiral First Rank, Japan, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940796/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy hens Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732336/happy-hens-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVice-Admiral, France, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940724/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Ohara Koson's chicken transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232842/png-animal-bird-customizableView licenseAdmiral, Paraguay, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940773/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseZoo opening poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784278/zoo-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAdmiral, Spain, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940693/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license