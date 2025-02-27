Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainshieldunited stateswhiteWhite Shield, Southern Cheyenne, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1103 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3071 x 2824 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSports fans community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYoung Whirlwind, Southern Cheyenne, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919251/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHairy Bear, Winnebagoes, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919236/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBritish, Ioway, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919169/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908971/vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYoung Black Dog, Osage, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919243/image-dog-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBull Head, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919154/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGo vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908719/vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJohn Grass, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919316/image-grass-person-artFree Image from public domain license4th of July Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767370/4th-july-instagram-post-templateView licenseGrey Eagle, Apache, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919225/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseUncle Sam png element, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257855/uncle-sam-png-element-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseTrue Eagle, Missouria, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919270/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG element American politics, social issues paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909960/png-element-american-politics-social-issues-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseDeer Ham, Ioway, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919259/image-dog-animal-personFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseRed Thunder, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919317/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKing of the Crows, Crow, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919163/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRed Bird, Chippeway, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919116/image-bird-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEqual justice Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908704/equal-justice-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBig Elk, Ponca, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919221/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseData cloud backup, editable 3d remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207237/data-cloud-backup-editable-remix-designView licenseArkikita, Otoes, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919232/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAI tutor, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195527/tutor-editable-word-remixView licenseBlack Eye, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919115/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCloud, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335718/cloud-editable-word-remixView licenseSpotted Tail, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919166/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122115/travel-journal-blog-banner-templateView licenseMany Horns, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919296/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDigital, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335716/digital-editable-word-remixView licenseWar Captain, Nambe, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919215/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNetwork security, editable 3d remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189825/network-security-editable-remix-designView licenseBlack Hawk, Sac & Fox, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919128/image-fox-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122118/travel-journal-facebook-story-templateView licenseWhite Swan, Lower Yanktonas Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919188/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license