Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domaindrawingunited statesvintage artWar Captain, Nambe, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1105 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3069 x 2827 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseYoung Whirlwind, Southern Cheyenne, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919251/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseBull Head, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919154/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTrue Eagle, Missouria, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919270/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSports fans community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKing of the Crows, Crow, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919163/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy memorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267310/happy-memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBig Elk, Ponca, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919221/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseMay day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639155/may-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseArkikita, Otoes, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919232/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license4th of July Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767370/4th-july-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlack Hawk, Sac & Fox, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919128/image-fox-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUS election Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693568/election-instagram-post-templateView licenseHairy Bear, Winnebagoes, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919236/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseU.S. election Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736024/us-election-instagram-post-templateView licenseBritish, Ioway, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919169/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy May day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639462/happy-may-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseYoung Black Dog, Osage, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919243/image-dog-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit america Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206695/visit-america-instagram-post-templateView licenseJohn Grass, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919316/image-grass-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican healthcare medical line art collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903446/american-healthcare-medical-line-art-collage-editable-designView licenseGrey Eagle, Apache, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919225/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639572/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseDeer Ham, Ioway, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919259/image-dog-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639493/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseRed Thunder, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919317/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican healthcare medical line art collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911818/american-healthcare-medical-line-art-collage-editable-designView licenseNoon Day, Chippeway, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919262/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736427/fourth-july-instagram-post-templateView licenseKeokuk, Sac & Fox, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919122/image-fox-person-artFree Image from public domain license4th of July Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767369/4th-july-instagram-post-templateView licenseBig Snake, Winnebagoes, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919231/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseCayatanita, Navajos, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919295/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Flamingo illustration, remastered by rawpixel from Audubon's Bird of Americahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914520/png-1800s-19th-century-americaView licenseRed Bird, Chippeway, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919116/image-bird-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122115/travel-journal-blog-banner-templateView licenseBlack Eye, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919115/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license