Man and Chief, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Rushing Bear, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Bull Head, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
War Captain, Nambe, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Big Razor, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
John Grass, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Deer Ham, Ioway, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Big Elk, Ponca, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Iron Bull, Crow, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Red Thunder, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
True Eagle, Missouria, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Grey Eagle, Apache, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Geronimo, Apache, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
John Yellow Flower, Ute, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Cayatanita, Navajos, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Arkikita, Otoes, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Big Chief, Ponca, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Big Bear, Missouria, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
King of the Crows, Crow, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Hairy Bear, Winnebagoes, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Many Horns, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
