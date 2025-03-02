Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartcigarettesvintagedesignspublic domainpaintingEvangelista Torricelli, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 667 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1660 x 2985 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSexy woman smoking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView licenseSir Joseph Whitworth, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919541/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView licenseJames Nasmyth, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919605/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseH. Lippershey, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919614/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSir R. Arkwright, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919471/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSamuel F. B. Morse, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919584/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSir Charles Wheatstone, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919621/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571553/quit-smoking-facebook-story-templateView licenseAlois Senefelder, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919552/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCyrus Hall McCormick, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919586/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJoseph Fraunhofer, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919424/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseElias Howe, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919557/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJames Watt, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919625/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking woman character, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270126/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView licenseJ. Ericsson, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919493/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774714/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView licenseThaddeus Fairbanks, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919509/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking woman character, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270125/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView licenseSamuel Colt, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919386/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking woman character png element, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269161/smoking-woman-character-png-element-urban-street-editable-designView licenseE. B. Bigelow, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919459/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseVon Guericke, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes, issued by Allen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183843/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseJ. L. Macadam, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919583/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRené Antoine Ferchault de Réaumur, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919549/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseJohannes Gutenberg, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes, issued by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183585/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseGeorge M. Pullman, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919502/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license