Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartcigarettesvintagedesignspublic domainpaintingunited statesworldsRené Antoine Ferchault de Réaumur, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 683 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1712 x 3007 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseAlois Senefelder, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919552/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView licenseCyrus Hall McCormick, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919586/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican studies poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705550/american-studies-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSir Charles Wheatstone, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919621/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJoseph Fraunhofer, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919424/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel agency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10699966/travel-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseElias Howe, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919557/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571553/quit-smoking-facebook-story-templateView licenseEvangelista Torricelli, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919495/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLos Angeles instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004143/image-cartoon-flowers-treeView licenseSir R. Arkwright, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919471/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLos Angeles poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727038/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseSamuel F. B. Morse, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919584/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseResearch center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951313/research-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSir Joseph Whitworth, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919541/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican studies Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806643/american-studies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseH. Lippershey, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919614/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican studies Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705602/american-studies-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJames Nasmyth, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919605/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican studies blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705399/american-studies-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseArchimedes, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919510/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907165/world-freedom-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJ. B. Eads, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919427/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11615929/world-freedom-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThomas A. Edison, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919458/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907175/world-freedom-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGail Borden, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919460/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCaptain Zalinski, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919542/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable world map set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059189/editable-world-map-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseR. Stephenson, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919569/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage world map, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058160/vintage-world-map-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJ. A. Dahlgren, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919432/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBenjamin Franklin, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919494/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVisit beautiful Chicago poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730906/png-1934-america-americanView licenseJacob Perkins, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919513/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license