rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Colonel A. A. Pope, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartcigarettesvintagedesignspublic domainunited states
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Colonel Richard March Hoe, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Colonel Richard March Hoe, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919536/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
John A. Roebling, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
John A. Roebling, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919572/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Travel journal blog banner template
Travel journal blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122115/travel-journal-blog-banner-templateView license
Sir Isaac Newton, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Sir Isaac Newton, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919527/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Travel journal Facebook story template
Travel journal Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122118/travel-journal-facebook-story-templateView license
L. J. M. Daguerre, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
L. J. M. Daguerre, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919476/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Travel journal poster template
Travel journal poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122116/travel-journal-poster-templateView license
R. J. Gatling, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
R. J. Gatling, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919425/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Uncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Uncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258940/uncle-sam-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
George M. Pullman, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
George M. Pullman, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919502/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits Facebook post template
Vintage hits Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView license
Z. Zansz, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Z. Zansz, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919593/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Travel journal Facebook post template
Travel journal Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986380/travel-journal-facebook-post-templateView license
Edmund Cartwright, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Edmund Cartwright, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919468/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Uncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Uncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258936/uncle-sam-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
G. Stephenson, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
G. Stephenson, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919497/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView license
R. Fulton, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
R. Fulton, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919465/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
Alois Senefelder, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Alois Senefelder, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919552/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254200/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
Cyrus Hall McCormick, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Cyrus Hall McCormick, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919586/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
American vote election, politics collage, editable design
American vote election, politics collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918863/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView license
Sir Charles Wheatstone, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Sir Charles Wheatstone, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919621/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sports fans community Instagram post template, editable text
Sports fans community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Joseph Fraunhofer, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Joseph Fraunhofer, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919424/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
American recession, economy finance collage, editable design
American recession, economy finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847772/american-recession-economy-finance-collage-editable-designView license
Elias Howe, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Elias Howe, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919557/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
American vote election, politics collage, editable design
American vote election, politics collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903409/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView license
Evangelista Torricelli, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Evangelista Torricelli, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919495/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
USA investment, money finance collage, editable design
USA investment, money finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905303/usa-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license
Sir R. Arkwright, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Sir R. Arkwright, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919471/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
USA investment, money finance collage, editable design
USA investment, money finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922079/usa-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license
Samuel F. B. Morse, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Samuel F. B. Morse, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919584/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable triangle flag mockup psd
Editable triangle flag mockup psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10859906/editable-triangle-flag-mockup-psdView license
Sir Joseph Whitworth, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Sir Joseph Whitworth, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919541/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
H. Lippershey, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
H. Lippershey, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919614/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license