Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartcigarettesvintagedesignspublic domainposterH. Jacobi, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 673 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1666 x 2970 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSmoking woman character png element, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269161/smoking-woman-character-png-element-urban-street-editable-designView licenseJames Watt, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919625/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseJ. Ericsson, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919493/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseThaddeus Fairbanks, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919509/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688560/smoking-kills-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSamuel Colt, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919386/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseE. B. Bigelow, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919459/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseVon Guericke, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes, issued by Allen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183843/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis store poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460124/cannabis-store-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJ. L. Macadam, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919583/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688594/world-tobacco-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRené Antoine Ferchault de Réaumur, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919549/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseJohannes Gutenberg, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes, issued by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183585/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764089/air-pollution-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeorge M. Pullman, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919502/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEdmund Cartwright, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919468/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView licenseR. J. Gatling, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919425/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseL. J. M. Daguerre, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919476/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseZ. Zansz, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919593/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseG. Stephenson, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919497/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13836159/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseR. Fulton, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919465/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution campaign poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764073/air-pollution-campaign-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJohn A. Roebling, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919572/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAmerica poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682560/png-america-american-artView licenseSir Isaac Newton, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919527/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMedical cannabis poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460132/medical-cannabis-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSir Joseph Whitworth, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919541/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStrong woman poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459302/strong-woman-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJames Nasmyth, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919605/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license