Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdpersonartcigarettesvintageduckpublic domainGreen-winged Teal, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1083 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3125 x 2821 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFloral mind sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697808/floral-mind-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseMallard Duck, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183841/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePng editable duck in bonnet and flower anthropomorphic collage art on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135981/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseCanvas-Back Duck, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919797/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license3D baby chickens birthday party editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394244/baby-chickens-birthday-party-editable-remixView licenseEider Duck, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919771/eider-duck-from-the-game-birds-series-n40-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687566/wedding-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWood Duck, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183837/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license3D baby chickens birthday party editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397093/baby-chickens-birthday-party-editable-remixView licenseBlack Head Duck, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919737/black-head-duck-from-the-game-birds-series-n40-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710981/ancient-art-exhibitionView licensePintail Duck, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919744/pintail-duck-from-the-game-birds-series-n40-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable duck in bonnet and flower anthropomorphic collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123698/editable-duck-bonnet-and-flower-anthropomorphic-collage-artView licensePhalarope, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919749/phalarope-from-the-game-birds-series-n40-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable duck in bonnet and flower anthropomorphic collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081964/editable-duck-bonnet-and-flower-anthropomorphic-collage-artView licenseAmerican Oyster Catcher, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919696/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseWalking animal character, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13688551/walking-animal-character-editable-design-element-setView licenseCormorant, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919914/cormorant-from-the-game-birds-series-n40-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePink background, editable vintage bird framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11741380/pink-background-editable-vintage-bird-frameView licenseWild Turkey, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920221/wild-turkey-from-the-game-birds-series-n40-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePink HD wallpaper, editable vintage bird framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11741411/pink-wallpaper-editable-vintage-bird-frameView licenseScarlet Ibis, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919698/scarlet-ibis-from-the-game-birds-series-n40-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable duck in bonnet and flower anthropomorphic collage art, desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123706/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseCurlew, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919757/curlew-from-the-game-birds-series-n40-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596642/cleaning-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePrairie Chicken, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919729/prairie-chicken-from-the-game-birds-series-n40-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWedding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687668/wedding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAmerican White Egret, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920200/image-birds-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12883000/happy-birthday-poster-templateView licenseClapper Rail, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920175/clapper-rail-from-the-game-birds-series-n40-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596990/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGolden Plover, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919825/golden-plover-from-the-game-birds-series-n40-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant watercolor animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15700311/editable-vibrant-watercolor-animal-design-element-setView licenseLouisiana Heron, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes, issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183839/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable duck in bonnet and flower anthropomorphic collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124822/editable-duck-bonnet-and-flower-anthropomorphic-collage-artView licenseCalifornia Partridge, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919893/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722421/birthday-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseKing Rail, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919774/king-rail-from-the-game-birds-series-n40-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722420/happy-birthday-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoodcock, from the Game Birds series (N40) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919767/woodcock-from-the-game-birds-series-n40-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license