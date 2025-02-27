rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Prussian Officer of 1725, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
animalpersonfishartcigarettesvintagepublic domainunited states
Native pride poster template
Native pride poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668113/native-pride-poster-templateView license
Prussian Lieutenant, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Prussian Lieutenant, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919908/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Sports fans community Instagram post template, editable text
Sports fans community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Austrian Soldier, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Austrian Soldier, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919862/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Turkish Officer, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Turkish Officer, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919934/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Editable Flamingo illustration, remastered by rawpixel from Audubon's Bird of America
Editable Flamingo illustration, remastered by rawpixel from Audubon's Bird of America
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914520/png-1800s-19th-century-americaView license
English Naval Officer, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
English Naval Officer, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919891/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Travel journal blog banner template
Travel journal blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122115/travel-journal-blog-banner-templateView license
Student, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Student, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920045/student-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Travel journal Facebook story template
Travel journal Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122118/travel-journal-facebook-story-templateView license
American Indian, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
American Indian, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919913/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Native American day poster template
Native American day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668119/native-american-day-poster-templateView license
Chinese, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Chinese, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919903/chinese-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Mexican, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Mexican, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919982/mexican-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Travel journal poster template
Travel journal poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122116/travel-journal-poster-templateView license
Russian Lady, printer's sample from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Russian Lady, printer's sample from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919991/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits Facebook post template
Vintage hits Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView license
Bedouin, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Bedouin, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920046/bedouin-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Travel journal Facebook post template
Travel journal Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986380/travel-journal-facebook-post-templateView license
Dutchman, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Dutchman, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919856/dutchman-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Persian, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Persian, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920028/persian-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Gypsy Girl, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Gypsy Girl, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919919/gypsy-girl-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
America poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
America poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682560/png-america-american-artView license
Kalmuc, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Kalmuc, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920079/kalmuc-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
4th of July Instagram post template
4th of July Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767370/4th-july-instagram-post-templateView license
Bavarian Hunter, printer's sample from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Bavarian Hunter, printer's sample from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919854/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Volunteers needed Instagram post template, editable text
Volunteers needed Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547181/volunteers-needed-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
American, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
American, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919935/american-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Happy memorial day Instagram post template
Happy memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267310/happy-memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Russian Lady, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Russian Lady, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920041/russian-lady-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
May day Instagram post template
May day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639155/may-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Albanian, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Albanian, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919956/albanian-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Serbian, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Serbian, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183927/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Hindu, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Hindu, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919984/hindu-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license