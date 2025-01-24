rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bavarian Hunter, printer's sample from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
personartcigarettesvintagepublic domainunited statesworldsvintage art
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Bavarian Hunter, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Bavarian Hunter, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919879/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Bavarian Postillion, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Bavarian Postillion, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919916/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
American Indian, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
American Indian, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919913/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Chinese, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Chinese, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919903/chinese-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Mexican, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Mexican, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919982/mexican-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Russian Lady, printer's sample from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Russian Lady, printer's sample from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919991/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bedouin, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Bedouin, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920046/bedouin-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dutchman, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Dutchman, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919856/dutchman-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Persian, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Persian, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920028/persian-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Gypsy Girl, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Gypsy Girl, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919919/gypsy-girl-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kalmuc, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Kalmuc, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920079/kalmuc-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Happy memorial day Instagram post template
Happy memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267310/happy-memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Parisian, from World's Smokers series (N33) (1888) chromolithograph by Allen & Ginter Cigarettes. Original public domain…
Parisian, from World's Smokers series (N33) (1888) chromolithograph by Allen & Ginter Cigarettes. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10543367/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram blog banner template, editable text
Vote now Instagram blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587412/vote-now-instagram-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Brazilian, printer's sample from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Brazilian, printer's sample from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920054/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable text
Vote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587427/vote-now-instagram-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Asiatic Turk, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Asiatic Turk, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919972/asiatic-turk-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Los Angeles instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Los Angeles instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004143/image-cartoon-flowers-treeView license
Sailor, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Sailor, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919950/sailor-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Los Angeles poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Los Angeles poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727038/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Spaniard, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Spaniard, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920066/spaniard-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram story template, editable text
Vote now Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916744/vote-now-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Morocco, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Morocco, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920034/morocco-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11792186/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Circassian, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Circassian, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919899/circassian-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Editable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix background
Editable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322675/editable-sightseeing-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView license
Austrian Soldier, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Austrian Soldier, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919862/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Change the world Instagram post template
Change the world Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493252/change-the-world-instagram-post-templateView license
Hungarian, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Hungarian, from World's Smokers series (N33) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919986/hungarian-from-worlds-smokers-series-n33-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license