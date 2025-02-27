rawpixel
Thomas Pettitt, Court Tennis Champion, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
R.D. Sears, Champion American Lawn Tennis Player, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Editable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix background
Jack Havlin, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
World Freedom Day Instagram post template, editable text
W.J.M. Barry, Hammer Throw, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
World Freedom Day blog banner template, editable text
W.G. George, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
World Freedom Day Instagram story template, editable text
George La Blanche, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
New York city Facebook story template
H.W. Slocum, Jr., Lawn Tennis Champion of New England 1887/88, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen &…
Disaster relief Instagram post template
L.E. Meyers, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
New York Facebook story template
E.C. Carter, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Frank Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Disaster relief Instagram post template
F.F. Ives, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Sightseeing, editable travel sticker collage element remix
W.E. Crist, Tricyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Sightseeing iPhone wallpaper, editable travel remix design
William O'Connor, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Editable traveler background, lifestyle collage remix
E.D. Lange, Walker, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Business partnership Instagram post template, editable text
Jack McGee, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Business partnership Instagram post template, editable text
Dr. James Dwight, Lawn Tennis Champion North of England of 1885, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen &…
Famous travel landmarks background, creative collage, editable design
William Ewing, Catcher, New York, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
City tour Instagram post template, editable text
Percy Stone, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Travel blogger, lifestyle collage remix, editable design
Johnny Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Sightseeing iPhone wallpaper, editable travel remix design
Patrick Fitzgerald, Go As You Please, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
World architecture day Instagram post template, editable text
H.G. Crocker, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
