rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
William O'Connor, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
plantpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkunited states
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
William G. East, English Oarsman, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William G. East, English Oarsman, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920106/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
William O'Connor, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William O'Connor, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920880/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Patsey Kerrigan, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Patsey Kerrigan, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931531/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
W.E. Crist, Tricyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
W.E. Crist, Tricyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920625/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
Thomas Pettitt, Court Tennis Champion, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Thomas Pettitt, Court Tennis Champion, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920140/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Law firm Instagram post template, editable text
Law firm Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
R.D. Sears, Champion American Lawn Tennis Player, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
R.D. Sears, Champion American Lawn Tennis Player, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920168/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
William Cummings, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William Cummings, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920164/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Security hotline Instagram post template, editable text
Security hotline Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jack Havlin, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jack Havlin, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931494/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
E.D. Lange, Walker, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
E.D. Lange, Walker, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920108/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
L.E. Meyers, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
L.E. Meyers, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920117/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service Instagram post template, editable text
Customer service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813681/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
George La Blanche, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
George La Blanche, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931506/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service social story template, editable Instagram design
Customer service social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
W.J.M. Barry, Hammer Throw, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
W.J.M. Barry, Hammer Throw, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920112/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Editable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix background
Editable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322675/editable-sightseeing-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView license
W.G. George, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
W.G. George, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920098/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
F.F. Ives, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
F.F. Ives, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920568/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Frank Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Frank Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931499/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Victory Instagram post template, editable text
Victory Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Billy Edwards, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Billy Edwards, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931524/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Patsey Duffy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Patsey Duffy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931567/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service blog banner template, editable text
Customer service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721786/customer-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Jack McGee, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jack McGee, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931517/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Economy poster template
Economy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759595/economy-poster-templateView license
E.C. Carter, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
E.C. Carter, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920131/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Economy Instagram post template, editable text
Economy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895048/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
William Ewing, Catcher, New York, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William Ewing, Catcher, New York, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931600/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license