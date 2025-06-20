rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hummingbird, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdpatternartcigarettesvintagepublic domainpainting
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Eagle, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Eagle, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183862/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Flying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042248/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Song Sparrow, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Song Sparrow, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920345/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042182/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Always Riding, Yampah Ute, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Always Riding, Yampah Ute, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919081/image-animal-bird-patternFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042243/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Mother Carey's Chicken, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
Mother Carey's Chicken, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611343/image-ephemera-lithographs-1888Free Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927251/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Wren, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
Wren, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611342/image-wren-ephemera-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage exotic bird illustration remix set
Editable vintage exotic bird illustration remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728338/editable-vintage-exotic-bird-illustration-remix-setView license
Cuckoo, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Cuckoo, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920272/cuckoo-from-the-birds-america-series-n37-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Martin, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
Martin, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611352/image-ephemera-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Japanese peacock background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese peacock background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761301/japanese-peacock-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pouter Pigeon, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
Pouter Pigeon, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611333/image-ephemera-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Exotic birds jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic birds jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704103/exotic-birds-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Snow Bunting, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
Snow Bunting, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611337/image-ephemera-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Vintage parrots, botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage parrots, botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730503/vintage-parrots-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Goldfinch, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
Goldfinch, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611495/image-american-goldfinch-trade-ephemeraFree Image from public domain license
Japanese botanical background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese botanical background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684731/japanese-botanical-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wood Thrush, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
Wood Thrush, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611344/image-ephemera-thrush-1888Free Image from public domain license
Japanese crane bird, sakura aesthetic illustration, editable design
Japanese crane bird, sakura aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037030/japanese-crane-bird-sakura-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Crossbill, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Crossbill, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919830/crossbill-from-the-birds-america-series-n37-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage parrots, botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage parrots, botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715703/vintage-parrots-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dipper, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
Dipper, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611348/image-ephemera-lithographs-1888Free Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Japanese bird background, beige textured editable design
Aesthetic Japanese bird background, beige textured editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546618/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-beige-textured-editable-designView license
Seagull, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
Seagull, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611494/image-ephemera-seagull-1888Free Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Japanese peacock background, vintage bird border
Aesthetic Japanese peacock background, vintage bird border
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547408/aesthetic-japanese-peacock-background-vintage-bird-borderView license
Robin, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Robin, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920261/robin-from-the-birds-america-series-n37-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Japanese bird background, brown editable design
Aesthetic Japanese bird background, brown editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713556/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-brown-editable-designView license
Bob-o-link, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Bob-o-link, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919646/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685384/japanese-ocean-wave-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Osprey, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
Osprey, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611353/image-osprey-ephemera-birdFree Image from public domain license
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685425/japanese-ocean-wave-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crow, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Crow, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920188/crow-from-the-birds-america-series-n37-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12757790/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Catbird, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Catbird, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920148/catbird-from-the-birds-america-series-n37-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage people remix
Vintage people remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView license
Meadow Lark, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Meadow Lark, from the Birds of America series (N37) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920362/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license