Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainpaintingunited statesvintage artOliver Cromwell, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 668 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1592 x 2858 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSports fans community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge R. Crook, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917812/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy memorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267310/happy-memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseGeorge Gordon Meade, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917853/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMay day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639155/may-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseHenry Wager Halleck, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917917/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseCasimir Pulaski, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920515/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseAndrzej Tadeusz Bonawentura Kosciuszko, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920489/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license4th of July Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767370/4th-july-instagram-post-templateView licenseJames Ewell Brown "Jeb" Stuart, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917938/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHarrison, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920500/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy May day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639462/happy-may-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWilliam Jenkins Worth, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920476/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVisit america Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206695/visit-america-instagram-post-templateView licenseMikhail Dmitrievich Skobelev, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920571/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736427/fourth-july-instagram-post-templateView licenseWinfield Scott, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920592/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license4th of July Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767369/4th-july-instagram-post-templateView licenseGeorge Armstrong Custer, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917876/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122115/travel-journal-blog-banner-templateView licenseCharles George Gordon, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920397/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122118/travel-journal-facebook-story-templateView licenseGeorges Ernest Jean-Marie Boulanger, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920453/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122116/travel-journal-poster-templateView licenseHelmuth Karl Bernhard Graf von Moltke, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920510/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView licensePhilip Henry Sheridan, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917901/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseJames P. Wolfe, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920518/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986380/travel-journal-facebook-post-templateView licenseGaius Julius Cæsar, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920460/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseIndependence day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736397/independence-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseMacMahon, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920548/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerica poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682560/png-america-american-artView licenseJohn Charles Frémont, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917910/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge Henry Thomas, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917865/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license