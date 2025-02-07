Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainunited statesvintage artarmyMacMahon, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 679 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1605 x 2838 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMemorial day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640572/memorial-day-poster-templateView licenseWilliam Tecumseh Sherman, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917945/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCharles George Gordon, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920397/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge Gordon Meade, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917853/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseElection & voting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788896/election-voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUlysses S. Grant, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917890/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseElection & voting blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788895/election-voting-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWinfield Scott Hancock, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917954/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseElection & voting Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788897/election-voting-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJohn Charles Frémont, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917910/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseElection & voting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9816034/election-voting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHelmuth Karl Bernhard Graf von Moltke, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920510/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge Brinton McClellan, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917904/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJohn Alexander Logan, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917953/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAndrew Jackson, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920440/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDisaster relief blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776979/disaster-relief-blog-banner-templateView licenseHenry Havelock, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183863/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license4th of July sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783359/4th-july-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePhilip Henry Sheridan, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917901/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9769730/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJoseph Eggleston Johnston, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917861/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePierre Gustave Toutant Beauregard, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917905/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWilliam Jenkins Worth, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920476/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license4th of July sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616804/4th-july-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNapoleon Bonaparte, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085022/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license4th of July sale Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783360/4th-july-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license"Stonewall" Jackson, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085149/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlood blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776978/flood-blog-banner-templateView licenseGeorge Armstrong Custer, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917876/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeorges Ernest Jean-Marie Boulanger, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920453/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseApply now Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11827568/apply-now-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStewart, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920532/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license