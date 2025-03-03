Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainillustrationposterMikhail Dmitrievich Skobelev, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 666 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1629 x 2935 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSmoking woman character png element, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269161/smoking-woman-character-png-element-urban-street-editable-designView licenseGeorge R. Crook, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917812/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseGeorge Washington, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183900/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseGeorge Gordon Meade, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917853/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688560/smoking-kills-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHenry Wager Halleck, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917917/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView licenseOliver Cromwell, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920435/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseCasimir Pulaski, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920515/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseAndrzej Tadeusz Bonawentura Kosciuszko, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920489/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764089/air-pollution-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJames Ewell Brown "Jeb" Stuart, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917938/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution campaign poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764073/air-pollution-campaign-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHarrison, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920500/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWilliam Jenkins Worth, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920476/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseFrederick the Great, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183859/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWinfield Scott, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920592/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseHelmuth Karl Bernhard Graf von Moltke, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920510/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688594/world-tobacco-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHenry Havelock, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183863/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseHannibal, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085031/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licensePhilip Henry Sheridan, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917901/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis store poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460124/cannabis-store-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJames P. Wolfe, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920518/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking woman character, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270126/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView licenseGaius Julius Cæsar, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920460/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMacMahon, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920548/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseJohn Charles Frémont, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917910/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license