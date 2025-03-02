rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Winfield Scott, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Save
Edit Image
personartcigarettesvintagepublic domainillustrationpaintingposter
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Winfield Scott Hancock, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Winfield Scott Hancock, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917954/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills poster template, editable text and design
Smoking kills poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688560/smoking-kills-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
George R. Crook, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
George R. Crook, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917812/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
World no tobacco day poster template, editable text and design
World no tobacco day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688594/world-tobacco-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
George Washington, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginter
George Washington, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183900/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
World no tobacco day poster template
World no tobacco day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView license
George Gordon Meade, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
George Gordon Meade, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917853/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills poster template
Smoking kills poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView license
Henry Wager Halleck, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Henry Wager Halleck, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917917/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art expo poster template
Art expo poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721120/art-expo-poster-templateView license
Oliver Cromwell, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Oliver Cromwell, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920435/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Premium perfume poster template, editable text and design
Premium perfume poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Casimir Pulaski, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Casimir Pulaski, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920515/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Andrzej Tadeusz Bonawentura Kosciuszko, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Andrzej Tadeusz Bonawentura Kosciuszko, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920489/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
James Ewell Brown "Jeb" Stuart, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
James Ewell Brown "Jeb" Stuart, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917938/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sexy woman smoking editable design, community remix
Sexy woman smoking editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView license
Harrison, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Harrison, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920500/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
William Jenkins Worth, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
William Jenkins Worth, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920476/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Mikhail Dmitrievich Skobelev, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Mikhail Dmitrievich Skobelev, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920571/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Smoking woman character png element, urban street, editable design
Smoking woman character png element, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269161/smoking-woman-character-png-element-urban-street-editable-designView license
Frederick the Great, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginter
Frederick the Great, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183859/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
George Armstrong Custer, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
George Armstrong Custer, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917876/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills Facebook story template
Smoking kills Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView license
Charles George Gordon, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Charles George Gordon, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920397/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Quit smoking poster template
Quit smoking poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView license
Georges Ernest Jean-Marie Boulanger, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Georges Ernest Jean-Marie Boulanger, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920453/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Helmuth Karl Bernhard Graf von Moltke, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Helmuth Karl Bernhard Graf von Moltke, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920510/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Henry Havelock, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Henry Havelock, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183863/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution poster template, editable text and design
Air pollution poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764089/air-pollution-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hannibal, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Hannibal, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085031/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Philip Henry Sheridan, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Philip Henry Sheridan, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917901/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license