Ralph Temple, Cyclist, Champion Trick Rider, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Fred Wood, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
William A. Rowe, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
F.F. Ives, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Percy Stone, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
H.G. Crocker, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Willie Harradon, Cyclist, The Youthful Phenomenon, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
Willie Harradon, Cyclist, The Youthful Phenomenon, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
H.G. Crocker, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
Ralph Temple, Cyclist, Champion Trick Rider, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Summer games sports poster template
Fred Wood, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
William A. Rowe, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
W.E. Crist, Tricyclist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
F.F. Ives, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Swimming club poster template
Theobaud Bauer, Greco-Roman Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Frank Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Paris fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
T. Ray, Pole Vaulter, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Study abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable text
Johnny Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Mask party Instagram story template
Patsey Duffy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Duncan C. Ross, All Around Athlete, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Classic collection Instagram post template, editable text
William G. East, English Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
