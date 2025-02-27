rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
William O'Connor, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
personartcigarettesvintagepublic domainillustrationnew yorkposter
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
William O'Connor, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William O'Connor, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920176/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
William G. East, English Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William G. East, English Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920868/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
William Cummings, Runner, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William Cummings, Runner, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921429/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView license
George La Blanche, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
George La Blanche, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920848/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Gus Hill, Champion Club Swinger, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Gus Hill, Champion Club Swinger, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920909/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports poster template
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
W.B. Page, High Jump, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
W.B. Page, High Jump, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920936/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Swimming club poster template
Swimming club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView license
Frank Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Frank Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927675/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView license
Theobaud Bauer, Greco-Roman Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Theobaud Bauer, Greco-Roman Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921476/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
C.W.V. Clarke, Walker, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
C.W.V. Clarke, Walker, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921389/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Edwin Bibby, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Edwin Bibby, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921483/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Patsey Duffy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Patsey Duffy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931567/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
William G. East, English Oarsman, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William G. East, English Oarsman, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920106/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
William Cummings, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William Cummings, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920164/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York city poster template
New York city poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560812/new-york-city-poster-templateView license
Billy Edwards, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Billy Edwards, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931524/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Splash poster template
Splash poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView license
Patsey Kerrigan, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Patsey Kerrigan, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931531/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art market poster template, editable text & design
Art market poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594131/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
W.E. Crist, Tricyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
W.E. Crist, Tricyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920625/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Public transportation poster template, editable text & design
Public transportation poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549482/public-transportation-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
E.D. Lange, Walker, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
E.D. Lange, Walker, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920108/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Jack McGee, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jack McGee, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931517/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Humanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Humanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690110/png-american-architecture-artView license
R.D. Sears, Champion American Lawn Tennis Player, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
R.D. Sears, Champion American Lawn Tennis Player, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920168/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
William Ewing, Baseball Player, Catcher, New York, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William Ewing, Baseball Player, Catcher, New York, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921552/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain license