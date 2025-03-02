rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Gus Hill, Champion Club Swinger, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
personartcigarettesvintagepublic domainillustrationclothinghill
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Gus Hill, Champion Club Swinger, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Gus Hill, Champion Club Swinger, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920169/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Theobaud Bauer, Greco-Roman Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Theobaud Bauer, Greco-Roman Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921476/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Quit smoking poster template
Quit smoking poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView license
Frank Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Frank Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927675/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
T. Ray, Pole Vaulter, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
T. Ray, Pole Vaulter, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921450/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
World no tobacco day poster template
World no tobacco day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView license
Johnny Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Johnny Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921439/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Patsey Duffy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Patsey Duffy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920823/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Duncan C. Ross, All Around Athlete, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Duncan C. Ross, All Around Athlete, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921572/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Stop smoking program Instagram post template
Stop smoking program Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641110/stop-smoking-program-instagram-post-templateView license
William G. East, English Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William G. East, English Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920868/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774714/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView license
C.W.V. Clarke, Walker, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
C.W.V. Clarke, Walker, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921389/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
E.C. Carter, Runner, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
E.C. Carter, Runner, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921504/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.
Smoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239758/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView license
Captain Matthew Webb, Swam from Dover, England to Calais, France, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter…
Captain Matthew Webb, Swam from Dover, England to Calais, France, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920950/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Edwin Bibby, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Edwin Bibby, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921483/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Quit smoking Instagram post template
Quit smoking Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641046/quit-smoking-instagram-post-templateView license
Jack Havlin, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jack Havlin, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920955/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Smoking lounge Instagram post template
Smoking lounge Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779278/smoking-lounge-instagram-post-templateView license
M.W. Ford, All Around Athlete, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
M.W. Ford, All Around Athlete, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920921/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Captain J.C. Daly, All Around Athlete, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Captain J.C. Daly, All Around Athlete, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921506/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Exercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
William O'Connor, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William O'Connor, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920880/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills poster template
Smoking kills poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView license
William Cummings, Runner, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William Cummings, Runner, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921429/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Do not smoke Instagram post template
Do not smoke Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641232/not-smoke-instagram-post-templateView license
W.G. George, Runner, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
W.G. George, Runner, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921434/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
W.B. Page, High Jump, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
W.B. Page, High Jump, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920936/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
No tobacco day poster template
No tobacco day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570330/tobacco-day-poster-templateView license
James Albert, Pedestrian-Go As You Please, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
James Albert, Pedestrian-Go As You Please, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920778/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license