Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingpaintingBelle Archer, from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 672 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1626 x 2904 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSmoking kills Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView licenseMargaret Mather, from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921251/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSexy woman smoking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView licenseLilia Blow, from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921146/lilia-blow-from-worlds-beauties-series-n26-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAda Rehan, from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921261/ada-rehan-from-worlds-beauties-series-n26-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571553/quit-smoking-facebook-story-templateView licenseMarie Jansen, from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921084/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseMiss Billie Barlow, from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921129/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMrs. President Cleveland, from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921108/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMrs. George Gould (Edith M. Kingdon), from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921277/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMiss Maud Branscombe, from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921116/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licensePrincess Eulalia of Spain, from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921131/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseMarie Borroughs, from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921176/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView licenseMollie Fuller, from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921082/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseEmma Nevada, from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085090/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNo smoking allowed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640043/smoking-allowed-instagram-post-templateView licenseKate Bartlett, from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921194/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774714/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView licenseMiss Mary Anderson, from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921225/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStop smoking program Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641110/stop-smoking-program-instagram-post-templateView licenseMiss Ellen Terry, from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921327/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseEgyptian Beauty, from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921210/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseEstelle Clayton, from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921159/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641046/quit-smoking-instagram-post-templateView licenseMiss Ethel Selwyn, from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921346/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239758/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView licenseDonna Vaillard, from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921387/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHelen Standish, from World's Beauties, Series 1 (N26) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921284/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license