rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Alma Stanley, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
personartcigarettesvintagepublic domainillustrationnew yorkunited states
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Little Ollie, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Little Ollie, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921342/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mrs. Scott Siddons, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Mrs. Scott Siddons, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921409/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Blanche Bennett, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Blanche Bennett, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921541/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Alice Lingard, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Alice Lingard, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921301/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
Lottie Forbes, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Lottie Forbes, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921359/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dorothy Dean, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Dorothy Dean, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921529/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Security hotline Instagram post template, editable text
Security hotline Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Irene Perry, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Irene Perry, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921522/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Law firm Instagram post template, editable text
Law firm Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Blanche Roosevelt, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Blanche Roosevelt, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921229/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Minnie Hauk, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Minnie Hauk, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921413/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
Barde, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Barde, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921318/barde-from-worlds-beauties-series-n27-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service social story template, editable Instagram design
Customer service social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Miss Abel, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Miss Abel, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183868/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service Instagram post template, editable text
Customer service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813681/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lillian Elmore, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Lillian Elmore, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921375/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Marie Roze, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Marie Roze, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921574/marie-roze-from-worlds-beauties-series-n27-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Mme. Materna, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Mme. Materna, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921388/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Call center training Instagram post template, editable text
Call center training Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10186855/call-center-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Carrie Perkins, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Carrie Perkins, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921259/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Victory Instagram post template, editable text
Victory Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Marie Chester, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Marie Chester, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921442/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Final sale Instagram post template, editable text
Final sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10117362/final-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Maud Harrison, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Maud Harrison, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921475/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service blog banner template, editable text
Customer service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721786/customer-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Ugalde, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Ugalde, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921250/ugalde-from-worlds-beauties-series-n27-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913147/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Viscountess Castlereagh, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Viscountess Castlereagh, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921370/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vacation blog banner template, editable text
Vacation blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463888/vacation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Irene Verona, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Irene Verona, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921416/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license