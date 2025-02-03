Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainillustrationnew yorkunited statesAlma Stanley, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 662 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2181 x 3955 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseLittle Ollie, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921342/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMrs. Scott Siddons, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921409/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseBlanche Bennett, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921541/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseAlice Lingard, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921301/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseLottie Forbes, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921359/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDorothy Dean, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921529/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSecurity hotline Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIrene Perry, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921522/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlanche Roosevelt, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921229/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMinnie Hauk, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921413/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseBarde, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921318/barde-from-worlds-beauties-series-n27-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseMiss Abel, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183868/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813681/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLillian Elmore, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921375/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMarie Roze, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921574/marie-roze-from-worlds-beauties-series-n27-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMme. Materna, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921388/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCall center training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10186855/call-center-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCarrie Perkins, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921259/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarie Chester, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921442/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFinal sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10117362/final-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaud Harrison, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921475/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721786/customer-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseUgalde, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921250/ugalde-from-worlds-beauties-series-n27-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913147/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseViscountess Castlereagh, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921370/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVacation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463888/vacation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseIrene Verona, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921416/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license