Emma Abbott, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ugalde, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921250/ugalde-from-worlds-beauties-series-n27-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lillian Elmore, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921375/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Marie Roze, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921574/marie-roze-from-worlds-beauties-series-n27-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mme. Materna, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921388/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Maud Harrison, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921475/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Marie Chester, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921442/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Carrie Perkins, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921259/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Little Ollie, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921342/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Blanche Roosevelt, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921229/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Alice Lingard, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921301/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270126/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView license
Lottie Forbes, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921359/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Women's empowerment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922573/womens-empowerment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dorothy Dean, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921529/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574658/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView license
Irene Perry, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921522/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574631/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView license
Mrs. Scott Siddons, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921409/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270125/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView license
Minnie Hauk, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921413/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Smoking woman character png element, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269161/smoking-woman-character-png-element-urban-street-editable-designView license
Barde, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921318/barde-from-worlds-beauties-series-n27-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774714/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView license
Blanche Bennett, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921541/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Miss Abel, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183868/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Viscountess Castlereagh, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921370/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
World no tobacco day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView license
Grace Langdon, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921282/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license