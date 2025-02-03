Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainillustrationnew yorkunited statesH.G. Crocker, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 669 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2135 x 3832 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseH.G. Crocker, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920524/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseF.F. Ives, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921448/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseWillie Harradon, Cyclist, The Youthful Phenomenon, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920817/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseRalph Temple, Cyclist, Champion Trick Rider, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920841/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licensePercy Stone, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920828/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseWilliam A. Rowe, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920895/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFred Wood, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921520/image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRalph Temple, Cyclist, Champion Trick Rider, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920589/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSecurity hotline Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWilliam A. Rowe, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611826/image-ephemera-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseFred Wood, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931640/image-wood-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813681/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWillie Harradon, Cyclist, The Youthful Phenomenon, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931633/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseW.E. Crist, Tricyclist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921471/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseF.F. Ives, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920568/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licensePercy Stone, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920587/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWilliam G. East, English Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920868/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721786/customer-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWilliam Cummings, Runner, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921429/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCall center training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10186855/call-center-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaptain Matthew Webb, Swam from Dover, England to Calais, France, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920950/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFinal sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10117362/final-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseM.W. Ford, All Around Athlete, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920921/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseJack Havlin, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920955/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAirport Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616871/airport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJohnny Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921439/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license