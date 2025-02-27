Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkunited statesworldsDorothy Dean, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 652 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2156 x 3969 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorld Freedom Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUgalde, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921250/ugalde-from-worlds-beauties-series-n27-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322675/editable-sightseeing-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView licenseLillian Elmore, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921375/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907165/world-freedom-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMarie Roze, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921574/marie-roze-from-worlds-beauties-series-n27-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11615929/world-freedom-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMme. Materna, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921388/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907175/world-freedom-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMaud Harrison, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921475/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875008/new-york-city-facebook-story-templateView licenseMarie Chester, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921442/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDisaster relief Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777363/disaster-relief-instagram-post-templateView licenseCarrie Perkins, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921259/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875011/new-york-facebook-story-templateView licenseLittle Ollie, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921342/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDisaster relief Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777361/disaster-relief-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlanche Roosevelt, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921229/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseAlice Lingard, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921301/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCity tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908534/city-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLottie Forbes, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921359/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSightseeing, editable travel sticker collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8043486/sightseeing-editable-travel-sticker-collage-element-remixView licenseIrene Perry, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921522/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness partnership Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906762/business-partnership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMrs. Scott Siddons, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921409/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness partnership Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905311/business-partnership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMinnie Hauk, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921413/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable traveler background, lifestyle collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725431/editable-traveler-background-lifestyle-collage-remixView licenseBarde, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921318/barde-from-worlds-beauties-series-n27-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSightseeing iPhone wallpaper, editable travel remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322840/sightseeing-iphone-wallpaper-editable-travel-remix-designView licenseBlanche Bennett, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921541/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld architecture day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12060945/world-architecture-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiss Abel, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183868/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTravel blogger, lifestyle collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314238/travel-blogger-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseViscountess Castlereagh, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921370/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFamous travel landmarks background, creative collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859878/famous-travel-landmarks-background-creative-collage-editable-designView licenseGrace Langdon, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921282/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSightseeing iPhone wallpaper, editable travel remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314253/sightseeing-iphone-wallpaper-editable-travel-remix-designView licenseSara Jewett, from World's Beauties, Series 2 (N27) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921330/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license