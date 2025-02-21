rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Charles H. Getzin, Baseball Player, Pitcher, Detroit, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
baseballfacepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainillustration
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Charles H. Getzin, Pitcher, Detroit, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Charles H. Getzin, Pitcher, Detroit, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931606/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
William Ewing, Baseball Player, Catcher, New York, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William Ewing, Baseball Player, Catcher, New York, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921552/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893811/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
James H. Fogarty, Baseball Player, Right Fielder, Philadelphia, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter…
James H. Fogarty, Baseball Player, Right Fielder, Philadelphia, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921535/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
George F. Miller, Baseball Player, Catcher, Pittsburgh, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
George F. Miller, Baseball Player, Catcher, Pittsburgh, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921595/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman in hoodie , editable oil painting
Woman in hoodie , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785643/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView license
James Ryan, Baseball Player, Center Fielder, Chicago, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
James Ryan, Baseball Player, Center Fielder, Chicago, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921543/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687519/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView license
John Morrell, Baseball Player, 1st Baseman, Boston, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
John Morrell, Baseball Player, 1st Baseman, Boston, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921555/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647522/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView license
William Ewing, Catcher, New York, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William Ewing, Catcher, New York, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931600/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Editable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character element
Editable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696492/editable-baseball-player-background-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
George F. Miller, Catcher, Pittsburgh, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
George F. Miller, Catcher, Pittsburgh, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931619/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696408/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView license
John Morrell, 1st Baseman, Boston, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
John Morrell, 1st Baseman, Boston, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931610/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Colorful character set retro illustration, editable design
Colorful character set retro illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553164/colorful-character-set-retro-illustration-editable-designView license
James H. Fogarty, Right Fielder, Philadelphia, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
James H. Fogarty, Right Fielder, Philadelphia, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931595/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball player clipart, editable Art Nouveau character element
Baseball player clipart, editable Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672058/baseball-player-clipart-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
James Ryan, Center Fielder, Chicago, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
James Ryan, Center Fielder, Chicago, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931593/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697800/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView license
William G. East, English Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William G. East, English Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920868/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match, creative sports collage, editable design
Baseball match, creative sports collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832417/baseball-match-creative-sports-collage-editable-designView license
William Cummings, Runner, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William Cummings, Runner, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921429/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Sport camp poster template
Sport camp poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView license
Hugh McCormack, Skater, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Hugh McCormack, Skater, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921418/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Billy Edwards, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Billy Edwards, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921490/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Beer time Instagram post template, editable text
Beer time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913120/beer-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Johnny Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Johnny Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921439/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Be the captain Instagram post template, editable text
Be the captain Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622408/the-captain-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Patsey Duffy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Patsey Duffy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920823/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697790/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
Captain Matthew Webb, Swam from Dover, England to Calais, France, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter…
Captain Matthew Webb, Swam from Dover, England to Calais, France, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920950/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472164/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jack Havlin, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jack Havlin, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920955/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match background, creative sports collage, editable design
Baseball match background, creative sports collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832414/baseball-match-background-creative-sports-collage-editable-designView license
M.W. Ford, All Around Athlete, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
M.W. Ford, All Around Athlete, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920921/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license