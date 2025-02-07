rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
James Ryan, Baseball Player, Center Fielder, Chicago, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
baseballpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainillustrationclothing
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
James H. Fogarty, Baseball Player, Right Fielder, Philadelphia, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter…
James H. Fogarty, Baseball Player, Right Fielder, Philadelphia, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921535/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
James Ryan, Center Fielder, Chicago, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
James Ryan, Center Fielder, Chicago, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931593/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647522/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView license
Dr. James Dwight, Lawn Tennis Champion North of England 1885, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter…
Dr. James Dwight, Lawn Tennis Champion North of England 1885, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921415/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893811/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
James H. Fogarty, Right Fielder, Philadelphia, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
James H. Fogarty, Right Fielder, Philadelphia, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931595/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
John Morrell, Baseball Player, 1st Baseman, Boston, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
John Morrell, Baseball Player, 1st Baseman, Boston, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921555/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match, creative sports collage, editable design
Baseball match, creative sports collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832417/baseball-match-creative-sports-collage-editable-designView license
Charles H. Getzin, Baseball Player, Pitcher, Detroit, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Charles H. Getzin, Baseball Player, Pitcher, Detroit, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921536/image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Sport camp poster template
Sport camp poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView license
James Albert, Pedestrian-Go As You Please, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
James Albert, Pedestrian-Go As You Please, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920778/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman in hoodie , editable oil painting
Woman in hoodie , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785643/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView license
William Ewing, Baseball Player, Catcher, New York, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William Ewing, Baseball Player, Catcher, New York, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921552/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998994/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
William O'Connor, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William O'Connor, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920880/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620067/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
C.A.J. Queckberner, Shot Put, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
C.A.J. Queckberner, Shot Put, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920911/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687519/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView license
E.C. Carter, Runner, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
E.C. Carter, Runner, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921504/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Junior team poster template
Junior team poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428507/junior-team-poster-templateView license
T. Ray, Pole Vaulter, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
T. Ray, Pole Vaulter, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921450/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Editable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character element
Editable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696492/editable-baseball-player-background-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
W.G. George, Runner, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
W.G. George, Runner, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921434/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696408/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView license
Captain J.C. Daly, All Around Athlete, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Captain J.C. Daly, All Around Athlete, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921506/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Beer time Instagram post template, editable text
Beer time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913120/beer-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
George F. Miller, Baseball Player, Catcher, Pittsburgh, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
George F. Miller, Baseball Player, Catcher, Pittsburgh, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921595/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945991/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
George La Blanche, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
George La Blanche, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920848/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232751/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gus Hill, Champion Club Swinger, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Gus Hill, Champion Club Swinger, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920909/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Sports equipment Instagram post template, editable text
Sports equipment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900755/sports-equipment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
W.B. Page, High Jump, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
W.B. Page, High Jump, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920936/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball tryout Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball tryout Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481461/baseball-tryout-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Frank Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Frank Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927675/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball player clipart, editable Art Nouveau character element
Baseball player clipart, editable Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672058/baseball-player-clipart-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
Theobaud Bauer, Greco-Roman Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Theobaud Bauer, Greco-Roman Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921476/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license