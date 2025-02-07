Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebaseballpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingJames Ryan, Baseball Player, Center Fielder, Chicago, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 673 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2132 x 3803 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJames H. Fogarty, Baseball Player, Right Fielder, Philadelphia, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921535/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJames Ryan, Center Fielder, Chicago, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931593/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647522/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseDr. James Dwight, Lawn Tennis Champion North of England 1885, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921415/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893811/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJames H. Fogarty, Right Fielder, Philadelphia, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931595/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJohn Morrell, Baseball Player, 1st Baseman, Boston, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921555/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match, creative sports collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832417/baseball-match-creative-sports-collage-editable-designView licenseCharles H. Getzin, Baseball Player, Pitcher, Detroit, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921536/image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView licenseJames Albert, Pedestrian-Go As You Please, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920778/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in hoodie , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785643/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView licenseWilliam Ewing, Baseball Player, Catcher, New York, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921552/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998994/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWilliam O'Connor, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920880/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620067/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseC.A.J. Queckberner, Shot Put, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920911/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687519/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseE.C. Carter, Runner, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921504/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJunior team poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428507/junior-team-poster-templateView licenseT. Ray, Pole Vaulter, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921450/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696492/editable-baseball-player-background-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseW.G. George, Runner, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921434/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696408/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseCaptain J.C. Daly, All Around Athlete, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921506/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBeer time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913120/beer-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge F. Miller, Baseball Player, Catcher, Pittsburgh, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921595/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945991/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge La Blanche, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920848/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232751/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGus Hill, Champion Club Swinger, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920909/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSports equipment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900755/sports-equipment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseW.B. Page, High Jump, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920936/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball tryout Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481461/baseball-tryout-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrank Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927675/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball player clipart, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672058/baseball-player-clipart-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseTheobaud Bauer, Greco-Roman Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921476/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license