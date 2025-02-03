rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Modjeska in French Peasant Bridal Costume of Kerfeunteun, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
Save
Edit Image
personartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkunited statesvintage art
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Mrs. Langtry in Peasant's Costume of European Turkey from the 13th and 14th Centuries, from the set Actors and Actresses…
Mrs. Langtry in Peasant's Costume of European Turkey from the 13th and 14th Centuries, from the set Actors and Actresses…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921679/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Georgie Cayvan in Costume of a Portuguese Peasant Girl, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Georgie Cayvan in Costume of a Portuguese Peasant Girl, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921648/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Lillian Russell in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
Lillian Russell in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921587/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Nat Goodwin in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Nat Goodwin in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921603/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
Belle Archer in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Belle Archer in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921676/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Law firm Instagram post template, editable text
Law firm Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
May Irwin in the Costume of a Modern Tyrolean Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
May Irwin in the Costume of a Modern Tyrolean Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921645/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Minnie Palmer in the Modern Costume of a Swiss Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Minnie Palmer in the Modern Costume of a Swiss Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921744/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Security hotline Instagram post template, editable text
Security hotline Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
J. K. Emmet in the Modern Costume of a Tyrolean Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
J. K. Emmet in the Modern Costume of a Tyrolean Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921675/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
John T. Raymond Dressed as a Modern Spanish Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
John T. Raymond Dressed as a Modern Spanish Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924899/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
Joe Jefferson Dressed as a Great Mogul, India, in 1508, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Joe Jefferson Dressed as a Great Mogul, India, in 1508, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921713/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service Instagram post template, editable text
Customer service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813681/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dixey in the Costume of a French Gentleman of 1808, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Dixey in the Costume of a French Gentleman of 1808, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921774/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service social story template, editable Instagram design
Customer service social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Lillian Grubb Dressed as a German Girl of the 16th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
Lillian Grubb Dressed as a German Girl of the 16th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921759/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Editable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix background
Editable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322675/editable-sightseeing-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView license
Dion Boucicault as a French Knight of the 15th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Dion Boucicault as a French Knight of the 15th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921678/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lawrence Barrett in French Ordinary Costume of 1730, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Lawrence Barrett in French Ordinary Costume of 1730, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921716/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Salvini in Old Russian Costume as an Inhabitant of Tilchvin, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
Salvini in Old Russian Costume as an Inhabitant of Tilchvin, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921624/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Victory Instagram post template, editable text
Victory Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lotta in the Costume of a Japanese Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
Lotta in the Costume of a Japanese Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921725/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Frank Wilson in Old Turkish Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
Frank Wilson in Old Turkish Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924799/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service blog banner template, editable text
Customer service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721786/customer-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Mme. Cottrelly in Bride's Costume of Saille, France, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Mme. Cottrelly in Bride's Costume of Saille, France, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924854/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Economy poster template
Economy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759595/economy-poster-templateView license
Ellen Terry in European Costume from 1485-1510, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Ellen Terry in European Costume from 1485-1510, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921584/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Economy Instagram post template, editable text
Economy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895048/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fay Templeton in a French Costume of the 15th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Fay Templeton in a French Costume of the 15th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921772/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license