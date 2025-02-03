Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingnew yorkunited statesBelle Urquhart in ancient Jewish costume, Island of Ceylon, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 678 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1661 x 2940 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseBelle Archer in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921676/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseMiss Johnson Dressed as Jewish Lady of Constantinople, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924848/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseJanauscheck in European Costume from 1485-1510, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921838/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMarie Burroughs in Swedish Costume as a Married Woman of Hardanger, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921699/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848481/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMrs. McKee Rankin in Mountaineer's Costume of Savoy, France, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924910/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseLillian Grubb Dressed as a German Girl of the 16th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921759/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal economy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClara Morris in Italian Costume of the 16th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921683/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830873/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePauline Hall Dressed in Old Saxon Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924792/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847626/png-element-american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseLillian Russell in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921587/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLester Wallack Dressed as a Flemish Gentleman of 1578, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921621/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePauline Hall Dressed in Old Saxon Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924766/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895016/study-abroad-scholarships-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSelina Fetter in Russian Costume of a Lady of Oustiong-Jebzepolski, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924841/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828566/study-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRose Coghlan in Costume of a Woman of Kabyle, Algiers, Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921741/image-rose-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseMinnie Palmer in the Modern Costume of a Swiss Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921744/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906777/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSadie Martinot in Algerian Ancient Costume that is Still in Use, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921748/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913147/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseWilliam Crane in a Russian Costume of the 17th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924951/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851700/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMrs. Langtry in Peasant's Costume of European Turkey from the 13th and 14th Centuries, from the set Actors and Actresses…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921679/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseDixey in the Costume of a French Gentleman of 1808, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921774/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759595/economy-poster-templateView licenseMcKee Rankin in Bridegroom's Costume of Saille, France, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924853/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTheo in Modern Persian Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924800/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license