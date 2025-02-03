Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingdrawingnew yorkEdwin Booth in the Costume of a Roman Censor from 600 B.C., from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 653 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1541 x 2832 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseMrs. McKee Rankin in Mountaineer's Costume of Savoy, France, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924910/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseJanauscheck in European Costume from 1485-1510, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921838/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarie Burroughs in Swedish Costume as a Married Woman of Hardanger, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921699/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseLillian Grubb Dressed as a German Girl of the 16th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921759/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseClara Morris in Italian Costume of the 16th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921683/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePauline Hall Dressed in Old Saxon Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924792/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLillian Russell in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921587/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseLester Wallack Dressed as a Flemish Gentleman of 1578, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921621/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908321/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePauline Hall Dressed in Old Saxon Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924766/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSelina Fetter in Russian Costume of a Lady of Oustiong-Jebzepolski, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924841/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseRose Coghlan in Costume of a Woman of Kabyle, Algiers, Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921741/image-rose-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseRichard Mansfield in Norwegian Summer Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921700/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWe're hiring Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714334/were-hiring-facebook-post-templateView licenseBelle Archer in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921676/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922190/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJohn T. Raymond Dressed as a Modern Spanish Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924899/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal economy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922172/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSalvini in Old Russian Costume as an Inhabitant of Tilchvin, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921624/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseDion Boucicault as a French Knight of the 15th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921678/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922252/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJoe Jefferson Dressed as a Great Mogul, India, in 1508, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921713/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922162/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeorgie Cayvan in Costume of a Portuguese Peasant Girl, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921648/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMinnie Conway in Costume of a Polish Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921775/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal economy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTheo in Modern Persian Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924955/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license