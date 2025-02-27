rawpixel
Salvini in Old Russian Costume as an Inhabitant of Tilchvin, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
personartcigarettesvintagepublic domaindrawingnew yorkpainting
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Richard Mansfield in Norwegian Summer Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Minnie Conway in Costume of a Polish Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Theo in Modern Persian Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
Lotta in the Costume of a Japanese Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Belle Urquhart in ancient Jewish costume, Island of Ceylon, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Georgie Cayvan in Costume of a Portuguese Peasant Girl, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Frank Wilson in Old Turkish Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
Paris fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
Nat Goodwin in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Classic collection Instagram post template, editable text
Stuart Robson in Russian Costume of the Crimean Peninsula, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
Summer games sports poster template
Fanny Davenport as a Russian Lady of the 12th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Property's value Instagram post template, editable text
Frank Wilson in Old Turkish Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
Business insurance Instagram post template, editable text
Henry Irving in European Costume from 1485-1510, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Swimming club poster template
Mary Anderson in Old Russian Costume as a Girl of Kioursk, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
Manhattan Bridge, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
John T. Raymond Dressed as a Modern Spanish Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Manhattan Bridge background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Belle Archer in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
Marie Jansen in costume of French maid in 1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Manhattan Bridge background, Starry Night art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
J. K. Emmet in the Modern Costume of a Tyrolean Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
Victory Instagram post template, editable text
Effie Ellsler in Algerian Costume of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
Manhattan Bridge desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Daboll in costume of middle classes, France, 1810, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Democracy Instagram post template, editable text
Dixey in the Costume of a French Gentleman of 1808, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
