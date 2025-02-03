Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkunited statesvintage artJ. K. Emmet in the Modern Costume of a Tyrolean Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 656 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1546 x 2828 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseLillian Russell in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921587/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMinnie Palmer in the Modern Costume of a Swiss Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921744/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseMrs. Langtry in Peasant's Costume of European Turkey from the 13th and 14th Centuries, from the set Actors and Actresses…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921679/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseBelle Archer in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921676/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseJohn T. Raymond Dressed as a Modern Spanish Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924899/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeorgie Cayvan in Costume of a Portuguese Peasant Girl, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921648/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNat Goodwin in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921603/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSecurity hotline Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMay Irwin in the Costume of a Modern Tyrolean Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921645/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseModjeska in French Peasant Bridal Costume of Kerfeunteun, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921599/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseJanauscheck in European Costume from 1485-1510, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921838/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813681/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarie Burroughs in Swedish Costume as a Married Woman of Hardanger, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921699/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseMrs. McKee Rankin in Mountaineer's Costume of Savoy, France, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924910/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322675/editable-sightseeing-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView licenseLillian Grubb Dressed as a German Girl of the 16th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921759/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClara Morris in Italian Costume of the 16th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921683/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licensePauline Hall Dressed in Old Saxon Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924792/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLester Wallack Dressed as a Flemish Gentleman of 1578, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921621/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePauline Hall Dressed in Old Saxon Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924766/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721786/customer-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSelina Fetter in Russian Costume of a Lady of Oustiong-Jebzepolski, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924841/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759595/economy-poster-templateView licenseRose Coghlan in Costume of a Woman of Kabyle, Algiers, Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921741/image-rose-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895048/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJoe Jefferson Dressed as a Great Mogul, India, in 1508, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921713/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license