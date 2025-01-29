Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingnew yorkDaboll in costume of middle classes, France, 1810, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 673 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1643 x 2931 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMinnie Conway in Costume of a Polish Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921775/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908321/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTheo in Modern Persian Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924955/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseLotta in the Costume of a Japanese Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921725/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseRichard Mansfield in Norwegian Summer Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921700/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseBelle Urquhart in ancient Jewish costume, Island of Ceylon, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921604/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseGeorgie Cayvan in Costume of a Portuguese Peasant Girl, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921648/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseFrank Wilson in Old Turkish Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924799/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseNat Goodwin in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921603/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStuart Robson in Russian Costume of the Crimean Peninsula, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924980/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal economy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFanny Davenport as a Russian Lady of the 12th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921652/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrank Wilson in Old Turkish Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924869/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseHenry Irving in European Costume from 1485-1510, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921613/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMary Anderson in Old Russian Costume as a Girl of Kioursk, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921734/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922785/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJohn T. Raymond Dressed as a Modern Spanish Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924899/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseMarie Jansen in costume of French maid in 1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921724/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseJ. K. Emmet in the Modern Costume of a Tyrolean Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921675/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEffie Ellsler in Algerian Costume of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921647/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923512/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDixey in the Costume of a French Gentleman of 1808, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921774/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMarketing trends Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923619/marketing-trends-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBelle Archer in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921676/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923448/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTheo in Modern Persian Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924800/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license