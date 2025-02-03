Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingnew yorkunited statesMarie Jansen in costume of French maid in 1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 667 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1590 x 2862 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseClara Morris in Italian Costume of the 16th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921683/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseLillian Russell in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921587/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseSelina Fetter in Russian Costume of a Lady of Oustiong-Jebzepolski, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924841/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseBelle Archer in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921676/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseEllen Terry in European Costume from 1485-1510, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921584/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMinnie Conway in Costume of a Polish Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921775/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848481/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseStuart Robson in Russian Costume of the Crimean Peninsula, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924980/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847626/png-element-american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMiss Fortescue Dressed as Girl of Honor to a Bride of Hardanger, Sweden, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921821/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMarie Burroughs in Swedish Costume as a Married Woman of Hardanger, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921699/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895016/study-abroad-scholarships-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMary Anderson in Old Russian Costume as a Girl of Kioursk, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921734/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828566/study-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarie Wainwright in Venetian Costume of the 16th Century, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924754/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830873/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJanauscheck in European Costume from 1485-1510, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921838/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal economy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMrs. McKee Rankin in Mountaineer's Costume of Savoy, France, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924910/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseLillian Grubb Dressed as a German Girl of the 16th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921759/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePauline Hall Dressed in Old Saxon Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924792/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906777/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLester Wallack Dressed as a Flemish Gentleman of 1578, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921621/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913147/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licensePauline Hall Dressed in Old Saxon Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924766/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRose Coghlan in Costume of a Woman of Kabyle, Algiers, Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921741/image-rose-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSecurity hotline Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJoe Jefferson Dressed as a Great Mogul, India, in 1508, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921713/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeorgie Cayvan in Costume of a Portuguese Peasant Girl, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921648/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license