Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainnew yorkpaintingamericavintage artThe Boss Fighter, "I knockt the stuffin' out of Billy, anyhow," from the Terrors of America set (N136) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 748 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 825 x 1323 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license"I'm de Boss Whistler on the block," from the Terrors of America set (N136) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922403/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Boss Short-Stop, "Gee–Whitaker," from the Terrors of America set (N136) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922281/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"I'm de boss of de gang, you'se kin bet," from the Terrors of America set (N136) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922318/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license"I'm de boss of de gang, you'se kin bet," from the Terrors of America set (N136) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922162/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443051/new-york-city-instagram-post-templateView license"I'm de Boss Whistler on the block," from the Terrors of America set (N136) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922244/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePhoto location Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443789/photo-location-instagram-post-templateView license"Watch him kick it," from the Terrors of America set (N136) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922262/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"I save yer the core," from the Terrors of America set (N136) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922404/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTappy-on-the-Window-Pane, "This'll scare em sick," from the Terrors of America set (N136) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922392/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSecurity hotline Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"The Figure Eight," from the Terrors of America set (N136) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922245/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBefore Election, "This'll make her blaze," from the Terrors of America set (N136) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922283/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseThe Umpire, "Low Ball, Jimmy," from the Terrors of America set (N136) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922250/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055847/manhattan-bridge-van-goghs-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Pitcher, "Just watch me twist it," from the Terrors of America set (N136) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922210/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAirport Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616871/airport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Der's a stunt for yer," from the Terrors of America set (N136) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922161/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055846/manhattan-bridge-background-van-gogh-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license"Out on first! How's that umpire?," from the Terrors of America set (N136) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922165/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film png mockup element, New York from the Shelton by Alfred Stieglitz transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189485/png-aesthetic-alfred-stieglitz-americaView licensePlaying Buffalo Bill, "Just see me lassoo the dude," from the Terrors of America set (N136) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922297/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge background, Starry Night art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042206/manhattan-bridge-background-starry-night-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license"Extra! Extra!!," from the Terrors of America set (N136) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922362/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Please come home at once, Dicky," from the Terrors of America set (N136) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922317/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseKite Time, "Great Scott! But she's a pullin!!" from the Terrors of America set (N136) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922319/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license"What a find! Six blades & bran' new!," from the Terrors of America set (N136) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922325/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license"I didn't steal no apples, Mister," from the Terrors of America set (N136) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922372/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license