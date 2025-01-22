Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartdiamondvintagepublic domainnew yorkbranchvintage artA Big Hit, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco CompanyView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 741 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1326 x 819 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseStealing a Base, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922401/image-person-art-diamondFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Good Throw, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922449/image-person-art-diamondFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short Stop, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922360/image-person-art-diamondFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLively Game, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922437/image-dog-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseA Pitcher in the Box, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922284/image-person-art-diamondFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOut, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922443/image-people-art-diamondFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseA Regular Ball, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922476/image-person-art-diamondFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseA Chronic Kicker, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922445/image-animal-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseA Foul Ball, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931381/image-horse-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseA Rounder, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922251/image-person-art-diamondFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHe Serves the Ball, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922282/image-person-art-diamondFree Image from public domain licenseSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseAfter the Ball, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922488/image-person-art-diamondFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLeft on Base, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922331/image-person-art-diamondFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Low Ball, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922485/image-person-art-diamondFree Image from public domain licenseMask party blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117687/mask-party-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Hot Ball, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922322/image-person-art-diamondFree Image from public domain licenseMask party Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117920/mask-party-instagram-story-templateView licenseA Base Tender, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922321/image-person-art-diamondFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOut- All Out, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922440/image-person-art-diamondFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908321/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNo Game, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922333/image-person-art-diamondFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717782/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Foul Catch, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922373/image-person-art-diamondFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894860/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Home Run, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922287/image-person-art-diamondFree Image from public domain license