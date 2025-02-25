Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartdiamondvintagepublic domainnew yorkbranchmusical instrumentStealing a Base, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco CompanyView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 751 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1311 x 820 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJazz night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14665303/jazz-night-poster-templateView licenseA Foul Catch, from the Talk of the Diamond set (N135) issued by Duke Sons & Co., a branch of the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922373/image-person-art-diamondFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music night poster 