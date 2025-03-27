rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
David B. Hill of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartvintagepublic domainhillnymustache
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Joseph B. Foraker of Ohio, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Joseph B. Foraker of Ohio, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922621/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
Grover Cleveland of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Grover Cleveland of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922659/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781814/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView license
William C. Whitney of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
William C. Whitney of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922627/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791428/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
Roswell P. Flower of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Roswell P. Flower of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922740/image-flower-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Melville W. Fuller of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Melville W. Fuller of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922841/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
John M. Palmer of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
John M. Palmer of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922703/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785401/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Joseph R. Hawley of Connecticut, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Joseph R. Hawley of Connecticut, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922670/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791425/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
John G. Carlisle of Kentucky, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
John G. Carlisle of Kentucky, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922704/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
John Sherman of Ohio, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
John Sherman of Ohio, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922718/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799372/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
Isaac P. Gray of Indiana, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
Isaac P. Gray of Indiana, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922712/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView license
Walter Q. Gresham of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Walter Q. Gresham of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922672/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
Ignatius Donnelly of Minnesota, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Ignatius Donnelly of Minnesota, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922602/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Mustache Barber Shop Instagram post template
Mustache Barber Shop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549585/mustache-barber-shop-instagram-post-templateView license
Robert E. Pattison of Pennsylvania, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Robert E. Pattison of Pennsylvania, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922651/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781984/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
James G. Blaine of Maine, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
James G. Blaine of Maine, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922601/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Robert T. Lincoln of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Robert T. Lincoln of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922567/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793531/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
Chauncey M. Depew of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Chauncey M. Depew of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922484/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
William McKinley Jr. of Ohio, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
William McKinley Jr. of Ohio, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922517/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791413/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
James E. Campbell of Ohio, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
James E. Campbell of Ohio, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922743/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781967/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
Benjamin Harrison of Indiana, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Benjamin Harrison of Indiana, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922681/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781733/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Benjamin F. Butler of Massachusetts, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Benjamin F. Butler of Massachusetts, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922667/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license