Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainnypostervintage artWilliam C. Whitney of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 749 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 819 x 1312 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGrover Cleveland of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922659/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView licenseMelville W. Fuller of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922841/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJohn M. Palmer of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922703/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate freedom poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964623/celebrate-freedom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJoseph R. Hawley of Connecticut, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922670/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJohn G. Carlisle of Kentucky, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922704/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseJohn Sherman of Ohio, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922718/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseRoswell P. Flower of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922740/image-flower-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWeekend nyc poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913850/weekend-nyc-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJoseph B. Foraker of Ohio, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922621/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseIsaac P. Gray of Indiana, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922712/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseShipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView licenseWalter Q. Gresham of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922672/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIgnatius Donnelly of Minnesota, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922602/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & Santa editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseRobert E. Pattison of Pennsylvania, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922651/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseJames G. Blaine of Maine, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922601/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseRobert T. Lincoln of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922567/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560812/new-york-city-poster-templateView licenseChauncey M. Depew of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922484/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseDavid B. Hill of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922590/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseWilliam McKinley Jr. of Ohio, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922517/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJames E. Campbell of Ohio, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922743/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseBenjamin Harrison of Indiana, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922681/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseBenjamin F. Butler of Massachusetts, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922667/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license