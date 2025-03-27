Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainnypaintingvintage artBenjamin F. Butler of Massachusetts, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 733 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 804 x 1317 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBenjamin Harrison of Indiana, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922681/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseRoswell P. Flower of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922740/image-flower-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseIgnatius Donnelly of Minnesota, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922602/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRussell A. Alger of Michigan, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922521/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJoseph B. Foraker of Ohio, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922621/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJames G. Blaine of Maine, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922601/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRobert E. Pattison of Pennsylvania, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922651/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArthur P. Gorman of Maryland, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922742/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDavid B. Hill of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922590/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrover Cleveland of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922659/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWilliam C. Whitney of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922627/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseChauncey M. Depew of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922484/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRobert T. Lincoln of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922567/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseIsaac P. Gray of Indiana, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922712/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJoseph R. Hawley of Connecticut, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922670/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseJohn M. Palmer of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922703/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohn Sherman of Ohio, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922718/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWalter Q. Gresham of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922672/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseMelville W. Fuller of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922841/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseJohn G. Carlisle of Kentucky, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922704/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license