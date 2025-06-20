rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chinese Mandarin, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-1) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdpersoncrossartcigarettesvintagepublic domain
Editable cigarette and smoke design element set
Editable cigarette and smoke design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15502653/editable-cigarette-and-smoke-design-element-setView license
Mikado of Japan, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-1) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Mikado of Japan, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-1) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923789/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948718/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
King of Holland, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
King of Holland, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922920/image-cross-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948734/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Luitpold, Regent of Bavaria, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Luitpold, Regent of Bavaria, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922921/image-cross-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948127/cancer-word-womens-health-protest-remix-editable-designView license
The Sphinx, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
The Sphinx, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922838/image-cross-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948152/cancer-word-womens-health-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Mikado of Japan, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Mikado of Japan, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922825/image-cross-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947990/cancer-word-womens-health-protest-remix-editable-designView license
General L. Bogran, President of Honduras, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons…
General L. Bogran, President of Honduras, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922869/image-cross-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948705/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
The Sphinx, Egypt, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-1) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
The Sphinx, Egypt, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-1) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922792/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948076/cancer-word-womens-health-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Franz Joseph I, Emperor of Austria, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Franz Joseph I, Emperor of Austria, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922824/image-cross-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Albert, King of Saxony, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-1) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Albert, King of Saxony, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-1) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923018/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948641/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Queen Victoria of England, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Queen Victoria of England, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922960/image-cross-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Refugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable design
Refugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944142/refugee-rights-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Charles, King of Romania, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Charles, King of Romania, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922913/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Refugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable design
Refugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944665/refugee-rights-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
William I, Emperor of Germany, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
William I, Emperor of Germany, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923034/image-cross-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917357/woman-word-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Falls of Niagara, New York, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Falls of Niagara, New York, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922958/image-cross-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940084/woman-word-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Christian IX, King of Denmark, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-1) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Christian IX, King of Denmark, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-1) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923710/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Asian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable design
Asian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948261/asian-voices-matter-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
King of Holland, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-1) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
King of Holland, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-1) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923716/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Refugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable design
Refugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944175/refugee-rights-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Duke of Argyle, Scotland, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Duke of Argyle, Scotland, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923003/image-cross-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940227/woman-word-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Abdul Hamid, Sultan of Turkey, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Abdul Hamid, Sultan of Turkey, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923059/image-cross-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917344/woman-word-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Alphonse XIII, King of Spain, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Alphonse XIII, King of Spain, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922877/image-cross-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Asian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable design
Asian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948300/asian-voices-matter-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Queen of Norway and Sweden, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Queen of Norway and Sweden, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922956/image-cross-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Asian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable design
Asian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948352/asian-voices-matter-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Oscar II, King of Sweden and Norway, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Oscar II, King of Sweden and Norway, from the Rulers, Flags, and Coats of Arms series (N126-2) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923069/image-cross-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license