rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Isaac P. Gray of Indiana, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartvintagepublic domainnyvintage artcards
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Benjamin Harrison of Indiana, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Benjamin Harrison of Indiana, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922681/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
NY party invitation card template, editable digital painting remix
NY party invitation card template, editable digital painting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809909/party-invitation-card-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView license
Roswell P. Flower of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Roswell P. Flower of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922740/image-flower-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894084/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ignatius Donnelly of Minnesota, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Ignatius Donnelly of Minnesota, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922602/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Russell A. Alger of Michigan, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Russell A. Alger of Michigan, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922521/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Business card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage design
Business card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView license
Joseph B. Foraker of Ohio, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Joseph B. Foraker of Ohio, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922621/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa shopping sticker, Leonardo da Vinci's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa shopping sticker, Leonardo da Vinci's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702992/png-aesthetic-art-buyView license
James G. Blaine of Maine, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
James G. Blaine of Maine, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922601/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
It's a deal Instagram post template, editable design and text
It's a deal Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092955/its-deal-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Robert E. Pattison of Pennsylvania, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Robert E. Pattison of Pennsylvania, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922651/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christmas & new year Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas & new year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894085/christmas-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Arthur P. Gorman of Maryland, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Arthur P. Gorman of Maryland, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922742/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Birthday girl Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Birthday girl Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211724/birthday-girl-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
David B. Hill of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
David B. Hill of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922590/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Birthday girl blog banner template, editable ad
Birthday girl blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211738/birthday-girl-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Grover Cleveland of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Grover Cleveland of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922659/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Birthday girl Instagram story, editable social media design
Birthday girl Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211730/birthday-girl-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
William C. Whitney of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
William C. Whitney of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922627/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Golden red celestial sun background, editable design
Golden red celestial sun background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209526/golden-red-celestial-sun-background-editable-designView license
Chauncey M. Depew of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Chauncey M. Depew of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922484/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Robert T. Lincoln of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Robert T. Lincoln of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922567/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Menswear fashion label template, editable business branding design
Menswear fashion label template, editable business branding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708967/menswear-fashion-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView license
Joseph R. Hawley of Connecticut, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Joseph R. Hawley of Connecticut, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922670/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Benjamin F. Butler of Massachusetts, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Benjamin F. Butler of Massachusetts, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922667/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Shopping sale 3D remix illustration
Shopping sale 3D remix illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10781119/shopping-sale-remix-illustrationView license
John M. Palmer of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
John M. Palmer of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922703/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Shopping sale 3D remix illustration
Shopping sale 3D remix illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10870034/shopping-sale-remix-illustrationView license
John Sherman of Ohio, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
John Sherman of Ohio, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922718/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Walter Q. Gresham of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Walter Q. Gresham of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922672/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Business card editable mockup
Business card editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10233695/business-card-editable-mockupView license
Melville W. Fuller of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Melville W. Fuller of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922841/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Birthday party invitation card template, vintage flower illustration, editable text
Birthday party invitation card template, vintage flower illustration, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7579949/imageView license
John G. Carlisle of Kentucky, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
John G. Carlisle of Kentucky, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922704/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license