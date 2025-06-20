Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageflowerfacepersonartvintagepublic domainnypaintingRoswell P. Flower of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 741 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 816 x 1322 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseChauncey M. Depew of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922484/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGrover Cleveland of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922659/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574291/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDavid B. Hill of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922590/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541956/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWilliam C. Whitney of New York, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922627/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715400/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWilliam McKinley Jr. of Ohio, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922517/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJeremiah McL. Rusk of Wisconsin, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922676/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWilliam A. Peffer of Kansas, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922624/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740290/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMelville W. Fuller of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922841/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533302/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohn G. Carlisle of Kentucky, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922704/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJames E. Campbell of Ohio, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922743/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580773/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseJoseph B. Foraker of Ohio, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922621/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseIgnatius Donnelly of Minnesota, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922602/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseJames G. Blaine of Maine, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922601/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRobert E. Pattison of Pennsylvania, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922651/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533664/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-angelView licenseRussell A. Alger of Michigan, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922521/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580595/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArthur P. Gorman of Maryland, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922742/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574236/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIsaac P. Gray of Indiana, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922712/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071883/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseJoseph R. Hawley of Connecticut, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922670/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBenjamin F. Butler of Massachusetts, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922667/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohn M. Palmer of Illinois, from the Presidential Possibilities series (N124) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922703/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license