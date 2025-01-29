Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebookpersonartvintagepublic domainsmokingnew yorkposterA Short History: Admiral David D. Porter, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Smoking and Chewing TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 734 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 835 x 1365 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Short History: Admiral David D. Porter, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923194/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseA Short History of General Admiral Porter, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923636/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Short History of Admiral David G. Farragut, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923477/image-person-art-collageFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Short History of Admiral David G. Farragut, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923479/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView licenseA Short History of Admiral David G. Farragut, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923514/image-person-art-collageFree Image from public domain licenseAbout men book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664500/about-men-book-cover-templateView licenseA Short History of Admiral Farragut, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923551/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseA Short History of Admiral Farragut, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923638/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseA Short History of Admiral Semmes, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923676/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseShipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView licenseA Short History of Admiral Farragut, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923513/image-person-art-collageFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Short History: General Philip H. Sheridan, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931344/image-paper-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseA Short History of General G. T. Beauregard, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923461/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseA Short History: General Joseph Hooker, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923299/image-person-art-collageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Short History: General Ambrose Powell Hill, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923243/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseA Short History of General J. E. Johnston, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923427/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePublic transportation poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549482/public-transportation-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Short History of General James Garfield, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923484/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Short History: General William S. Rosecrans, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923111/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594131/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Short History: General Albert Sidney Johnston, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923229/image-person-art-collageFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560812/new-york-city-poster-templateView licenseA Short History of General McClellan, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923596/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture magazine book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664449/architecture-magazine-book-cover-templateView licenseA Short History of General T. J. Jackson, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923594/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHumanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690110/png-american-architecture-artView licenseA Short History of General A. E. Burnside, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923432/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license