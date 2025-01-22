Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainsmokingnew yorkhistoryvintage artA Short History: General Robert E. Lee, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Smoking and Chewing TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 735 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 824 x 1346 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseA Short History of General R. E. Lee, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923552/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFitness voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427693/fitness-voucher-templateView licenseA Short History: General Robert E. Lee, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923239/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Short History: General Robert E. Lee, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923318/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735288/ancient-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Short History of General R. E. Lee, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923561/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738569/new-york-city-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseA Short History: General Ulysses S. Grant, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931369/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967361/new-york-city-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History: General William T. Sherman, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923072/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967364/new-york-city-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseA Short History of General Philip Sheridan, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931396/image-paper-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History: General Irvin McDowell, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923163/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKeep believing Instagram post template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21411738/keep-believing-instagram-post-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseA Short History of General F. Sigel, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923573/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9733437/ancient-architecture-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseA Short History of General J. E. Johnston, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923631/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735290/ancient-architecture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History of General Braxton Bragg, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923614/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735287/ancient-architecture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History of Admiral Farragut, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923638/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Short History of General J. B. Magruder, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923678/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History: General John Bell Hood, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923385/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Short History: General James Ewell Brown Stuart, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923108/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseA Short History of General R. S. Ewell, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923612/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseA Short History: Admiral David D. Porter, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923197/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseA Short History: General Joseph Hooker, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923287/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseA Short History: General Albert Sidney Johnston, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923314/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History of General Joe Hooker, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923656/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license