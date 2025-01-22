Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcollagevintagepublic domainsmokingdrawingnew yorkA Short History of General Jubal Anderson Early, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Smoking and Chewing TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 742 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 830 x 1342 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseA Short History of General Jubal Anderson Early, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923511/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseA Short History of General Jubal Anderson Early, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923734/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFitness voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427693/fitness-voucher-templateView licenseA Short History: General Thomas Jackson, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923338/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History of General Andrew H. Foote, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923458/image-person-art-collageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Short History: Rear-Admiral Raphael Semmes, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923115/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History of General H. W. Halleck, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923632/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History: General Winfield Scott, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923105/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseA Short History of General J. E. Johnston, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923783/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717782/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History of General Nathan B. Forrest, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923375/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History: General Sterling Price, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923179/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseA Short History: General George E. Pickett, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923143/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseProperty's value Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822419/propertys-value-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History of General J. E. Johnston, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923567/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959190/business-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History: General Sterling Price, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923083/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMask party Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117920/mask-party-instagram-story-templateView licenseA Short History: General John Logan, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923335/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894860/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History: General James Ewell Brown Stuart, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923168/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMask party blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117687/mask-party-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Short History: General Quincy Adams Gillmore, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923434/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908321/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History of General Richard Stoddart Ewell, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923376/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History: General John H. Morgan, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923106/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDemocracy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822506/democracy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History: General Wade Hampton, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923345/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAirport Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616871/airport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History of General W. T. Sherman, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923601/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license