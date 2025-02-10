Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartbuildingvintagepublic domainsmokingenvelopenew yorkA Short History of General J. B. Gordon, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Smoking and Chewing TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 754 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 837 x 1332 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStatue of Liberty png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207026/statue-liberty-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView licenseA Short History: General John Brown Gordon, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923466/image-person-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History of General Don Carlos Buell, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923395/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseKeep believing Instagram post template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21411738/keep-believing-instagram-post-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseA Short History: General Ambrose Powell Hill, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923340/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty background, vintage envelope collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210146/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-background-beigeView licenseA Short History: General Franz Sigel, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923158/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty background, vintage envelope collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214345/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-black-blank-spaceView licenseA Short History of General G. T. Beauregard, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923460/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830873/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History: General George E. Pickett, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923171/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908321/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History of General G. E. Pickett, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923599/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895016/study-abroad-scholarships-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History: General George B. McClellan, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923071/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828566/study-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History: General Franz Sigel, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923028/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922190/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History: General George E. Pickett, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923109/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal economy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922172/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History of General G. T. Beauregard, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923461/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922252/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History: General Ambrose Powell Hill, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923243/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922162/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History: General Ambrose Powell Hill, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923273/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVacation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463888/vacation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History: General Ulysses S. Grant, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931369/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness connection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922168/business-connection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History: General George Gordon Meade, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923153/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFreedom fashion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732089/freedom-fashion-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Short History: General John Brown Gordon, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923581/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906777/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History of General Gillmore, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923595/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInvestment & finance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922228/investment-finance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History: General John Logan, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923316/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseCity tour guide blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201208/city-tour-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Short History of General F. Sigel, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923550/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseA Short History of General R. E. Lee, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923561/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license